Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 706,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 651,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 167.2% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 452,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.