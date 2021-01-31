Cwm LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

