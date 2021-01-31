Cwm LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

