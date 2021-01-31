Cwm LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 237,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in The Progressive by 18,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Progressive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 908,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.57.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.