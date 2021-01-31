Cwm LLC Sells 5,712 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

NYSE AON opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.13. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

