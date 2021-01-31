CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 15.8% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00390493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,656.55 or 1.00034356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

