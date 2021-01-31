Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after buying an additional 739,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,913,000 after buying an additional 181,579 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

