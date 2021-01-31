D.R. Horton, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

DHI opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

