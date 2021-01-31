D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D.R. Horton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

