D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $90.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.