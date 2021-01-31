DA Davidson Weighs in on WSFS Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for WSFS Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $47.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 144.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430,894 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 905,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 177.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 335,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

