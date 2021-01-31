DAGCO Inc. Buys 4,213 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $250.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $262.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.24.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

