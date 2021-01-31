DAGCO Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.80. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $369.52.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

