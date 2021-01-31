DAGCO Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe stock opened at $458.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.