DAGCO Inc. Sells 625 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

