Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Daimler in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

