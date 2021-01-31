Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.12. Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 34,833 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.47 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) Company Profile (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which include 10 placer claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

