Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 887,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 797,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $655.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

