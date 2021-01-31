DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.75 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $82,520.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.62 or 0.99989017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

