Datamine 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,703.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $412,868.66 and approximately $21,703.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00093263 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,760,641 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

