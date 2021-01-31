Davis R M Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $92.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

