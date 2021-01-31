Davis R M Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,108,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,544,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $53.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

