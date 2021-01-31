Davis R M Inc. Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

