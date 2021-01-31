Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,803 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,000. ResMed comprises 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock traded down $14.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,985. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

