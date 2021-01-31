Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.65. 1,160,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,664. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.