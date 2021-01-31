Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chemed by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

