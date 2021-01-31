Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DPDW remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Deep Down has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 80.04% and a negative net margin of 69.91%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

