Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Down 5.3%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 17,104,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 13,308,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

