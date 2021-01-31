Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,700 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09.

