Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

PSX traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. 5,732,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.07). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

