Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.19. 13,683,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563,113. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

