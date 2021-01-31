Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $153.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,989. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.89. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.