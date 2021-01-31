DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 1,170.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 194.8% higher against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $225.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00091864 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012651 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

