DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,121.0 days.

DNACF stock remained flat at $$18.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. DeNA has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that DeNA will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

