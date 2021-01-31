Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

NYSE:CP opened at $336.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.30 and a 200 day moving average of $315.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,622 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,395,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

