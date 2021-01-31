Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $99.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.94.

VFC opened at $76.87 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -591.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

