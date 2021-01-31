Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $310.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.59.

NYSE GS opened at $271.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

