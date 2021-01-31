Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $49.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

