Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

