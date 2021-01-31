DeXe One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00011441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067327 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,782,291 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

DeXe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

