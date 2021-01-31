Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Raised to $8.00 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

