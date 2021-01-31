DEXTools Market Cap Hits $12.80 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $286,045.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00132977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00041014 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.