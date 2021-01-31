Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11. Diageo has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.