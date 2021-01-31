Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.04.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

