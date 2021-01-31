Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $787.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

DLR traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,797. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,476 shares of company stock worth $7,954,350. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after buying an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

