Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,350. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

