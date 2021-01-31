Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of APPS opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $70.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

