Digiwage (WAGE) Achieves Market Cap of $15,450.25

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $15,450.25 and approximately $107.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.