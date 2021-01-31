Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE DDS opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dillard’s by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.