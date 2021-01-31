Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.50

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and traded as high as $31.24. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 692,455 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) by 247.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

